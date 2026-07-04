The father of Siya Goyal, one of the main accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, has defended his daughter over a viral video that appeared to show her making an obscene gesture at journalists, claiming the incident has been widely misunderstood.
The controversy erupted after a video shared by IANS on Thursday showed Siya being escorted by police from her residence in Pune's Market Yard area as part of the ongoing investigation. Dressed in a black T-shirt with a printed scarf covering her face, she briefly looked towards reporters gathered outside before raising what many interpreted as her middle finger.
Responding to the backlash, Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, released a self-recorded video insisting that his daughter was not making an offensive gesture at the media but was instead showing an injured hand.
"Siya is being accused for showing middle finger (to the media), it is nothing of that sort. When she had come home with the police for legal formalities, two of her fingers got smashed in a car door which is why there is a bandage on one of her fingers while the other one is swollen. Even her nails have turned blue, we have seen that," he said.
The video of the alleged gesture had quickly gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from many users, who described it as insensitive and inappropriate given the serious charges against her.
Referring to the allegations circulating online, Praveen Goyal urged people not to jump to conclusions.
"This is not right. Still, if people think (that she has done something wrong) they can cross check with the police since they were accompanying her at that time and are aware about the incident," he said.
To support his claim, he displayed a photograph of Siya's injured hand on his mobile phone.
"You can see her finger is swollen and her nails have turned blue," he said, adding, "Whatever is being said on social media is not right."
According to the police, Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to murder businessman Ketan Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.
Investigators said Siya initially claimed that Ketan had accidentally slipped and fallen, following which an accidental death case was registered. However, the investigation took a different turn after police allegedly found inconsistencies in her statements and behaviour during questioning.
The probe later uncovered evidence that led to the arrest of both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.
(With IANS inputs)
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