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  • /Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's father says viral 'obscene gesture' was due to finger injury, not aimed at media

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's father says viral 'obscene gesture' was due to finger injury, not aimed at media

Responding to the backlash, Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, released a self-recorded video insisting that his daughter was not making an offensive gesture at the media but was instead showing an injured hand.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's father says viral 'obscene gesture' was due to finger injury, not aimed at media
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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