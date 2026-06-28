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  • /Not Siya, her boyfriend Chetan pushed Ketan Agarwal: Police recreate chilling 300-ft fall

Not Siya, her boyfriend Chetan pushed Ketan Agarwal: Police recreate chilling 300-ft fall

Crime scene reconstruction with Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal reveals new details in the Pune murder case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Not Siya, her boyfriend Chetan pushed Ketan Agarwal: Police recreate chilling 300-ft fall
Image Credit: IANS/IANS. Fort Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal/ Police with Siya Goyal during crime scene recreation.

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