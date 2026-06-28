/Not Siya, her boyfriend Chetan pushed Ketan Agarwal: Police recreate chilling 300-ft fall

Fresh details have emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case after police recreated the alleged crime scene at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Investigators claim businessman Ketan Agarwal was pushed to his death by Chetan, the boyfriend of his fiancee, Siya Goyal. The reconstruction exercise was carried out on Sunday and has provided investigators with new leads in the ongoing probe.
Police investigating the murder case took accused Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra to recreate the sequence of events that allegedly took place on the day of the crime.
During the reconstruction, officers reportedly used a fibre-made dummy to recreate the incident. Officials said Siya explained the alleged conspiracy and the events leading up to Ketan's death.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Lonavala division) Gajanan Tompe said, "Today, according to Siya's description, we recreated the crime scene at the Lohagad fort. Superintendent of Police (SP) and other senior officials were also present (during the recreation)."
According to information shared by a senior police officer, Siya allegedly admitted during questioning and the reconstruction that she and her associate, Chetan, had planned to kill Ketan.
Investigators said the plan was for Siya to walk to a higher point on the fort and pretend to tie her shoelaces. While she bent down, Chetan was supposed to approach Ketan from behind.
According to police sources, the reconstruction revealed that Chetan allegedly came from behind and pushed Ketan. The victim reportedly lost his balance and fell around 300 feet into a deep gorge.
Police believe Ketan died on the spot due to the fall.
Officials said the entire reconstruction and Siya's alleged confession were video-recorded. The investigation is continuing.
"Siya is currently an accused in this case, and the investigation is ongoing accordingly," Tompe told IANS.
The probe has also revealed that both accused allegedly searched online for ways to kill Ketan Agarwal.
According to reports, Siya and Chetan visited the fort before the incident to allegedly rehearse the murder plan. Investigators believe they also prepared answers in advance in case they were questioned by police.
Police further claimed that the two planned to disguise themselves during the crime to avoid suspicion.
Earlier reports suggested that Siya and Chetan allegedly deleted their chat history and cleared their recycle bins before and after the incident.
Their mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory. Officials are attempting to recover deleted chats and other digital evidence that may help the investigation.
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