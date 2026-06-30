"Ms Siya Goyal has duly executed and signed the Vakalatnama/authority in my favour for her legal defence. The said appointment was not an oral claim, not a media projection and not an unauthorised assertion, but a legal authority voluntarily given by an adult accused/client. The original/signed Vakalatnama is already filed before the competent court, and her additional signed original copies of the relevant documents shall be produced before the appropriate forum/Court of law as and when required," the notice stated.