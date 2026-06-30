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  • /Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya's lawyer serves Rs 10 crore defamation notice on her brother Sahil

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya's lawyer serves Rs 10 crore defamation notice on her brother Sahil

In the legal notice, Srivastava said Siya Goyal had formally appointed him as her legal counsel through a duly executed vakalatnama (authorisation letter), rejecting allegations that he had falsely claimed to represent her.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya's lawyer serves Rs 10 crore defamation notice on her brother Sahil
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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