/Ketan Agarwal murder case: What was the cricket link between Siya and Chetan? Police reveals

The investigation into the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal has uncovered a key link between the two accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, with police claiming the pair first became acquainted through Siya's elder brother, Sahil Goyal.
According to an India Today report, investigators said Chetan, a cricket player, knew Sahil through the sport and had played several matches alongside him. Police believe Siya often accompanied her brother to these games, where she first met Chetan. Although they later lost touch, investigators say they reconnected at a Diwali gathering hosted by a mutual friend in 2025, after which their interaction increased significantly.
Police said call detail records reveal that the two remained in constant contact over the following months. Since January, they allegedly exchanged 2,004 phone calls, with a combined duration of nearly 238 hours, indicating regular communication.
As part of the investigation, Sahil Goyal was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday about his sister's relationship with Chetan. He was allowed to return home later that evening.
"We had summoned him for questioning in the morning. He was allowed to go late in the evening," a local police official told PTI.
The officer said Sahil was acquainted with Chetan and investigators cross-checked certain details with him during the questioning. Police are also expected to record statements from other members of Siya Goyal's family as the investigation continues.
The probe has now shifted towards digital evidence, with investigators alleging that both accused attempted to erase their online communication. Police claim WhatsApp chats, Instagram exchanges and other digital records were deleted from their mobile phones, and forensic experts are now working to recover the missing data.
Investigators suspect messages were deleted both before and after the incident at Lohagad. Sources said the accused allegedly went a step further by clearing recycle bins and removing other traces from their devices, forcing forensic teams to reconstruct their digital communication.
Police are also examining a meeting between Siya and Chetan that took place a day before Ketan Agarwal's death. According to investigators, the two met at a café in Pune's Lullanagar area on 17 June and spent around an hour together, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Officers are trying to establish whether the alleged crime was discussed during the meeting.
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