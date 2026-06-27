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Ketan Agarwal murder case: What was the cricket link between Siya and Chetan? Police reveals

Police said call detail records reveal that the two remained in constant contact over the following months. Since January, they allegedly exchanged 2,004 phone calls, with a combined duration of nearly 238 hours, indicating regular communication.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: What was the cricket link between Siya and Chetan? Police reveals
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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