/Ketan Agarwal murder: Court sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3

A court in Vadgaon Maval on Monday remanded Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody until July 3 in connection with the alleged murder of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. The two accused were produced before the court after being brought from the Vadgaon Maval Police Station in Lonavala. The prosecution had sought seven days of further police custody to continue its investigation.
Advocate Vipul Dushing, who appeared for Siya Goyal, said the court granted custody only until July 3 after hearing arguments from both sides.
"The police had sought seven days of police custody. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until July 3. Our position was that extended police custody was not necessary, as the accused had already fully cooperated with the police. Nevertheless, considering the gravity of the case and the public outcry, the court granted police custody until the 3rd to allow for a fair investigation," Dushing said.
The defence maintained that Goyal had cooperated throughout the investigation and was willing to continue doing so.
"We stated that the accused has fully cooperated with the police so far and remains ready to cooperate fully in the future as well. That is the stance we took," Dushing added.
The latest remand comes as Pune Rural Police continue to uncover details of the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal's death.
According to investigators, Goyal allegedly gave a pre-arranged signal to Chaudhary moments before he pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police claim she sat down on the pretext of drinking water, positioning herself away from Agarwal so that he could not grab her while falling.
"In the ongoing probe, it has come to light that the crime was allegedly planned by accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary," a Pune Rural Police official said.
Police allege the pair finalised the conspiracy during a meeting at a café in Pune's Lullanagar area a day before the incident. Investigators say CCTV footage recovered from the café supports this claim.
Authorities also believe the accused rehearsed the crime before carrying it out and are working to identify the location where those rehearsals allegedly took place.
On Sunday, police took Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events. Investigators also seized a scooter allegedly used by Chaudhary to travel nearly 100 kilometres from Pune to the fort. They suspect he chose the two-wheeler to avoid toll plazas during the journey.
Agarwal and Goyal got engaged on February 19 and were due to marry later this year. Police claim Goyal had been in a relationship with Chaudhary since October last year and was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage.
Both Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and were initially remanded to police custody until June 29. The investigation is ongoing.
(With ANI inputs)
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