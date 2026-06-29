Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ketan Agarwal murder: Court sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3

Ketan Agarwal murder: Court sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3

Advocate Vipul Dushing, who appeared for Siya Goyal, said the court granted custody only until July 3 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder: Court sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hyundai Bayon-based SUV spotted testing in India - Here's everything we know
Auto news4 min ago
2
Germany shooting14 min ago
3
India women's cricket team15 min ago
4
monthly horoscope20 min ago
5
monthly horoscope24 min ago