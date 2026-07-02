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  • /Before Ketan's murder, Siya and her lover allegedly staged a 'push-off-cliff' rehearsal

Before Ketan's murder, Siya and her lover allegedly staged a 'push-off-cliff' rehearsal

Ketan Agarwal murder: 26-year-old Pune-based real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Before Ketan's murder, Siya and her lover allegedly staged a 'push-off-cliff' rehearsal
Image Credit: File Photo/ANI. Accused Siya Goyal arrested by police in Ketan Agarwal murder case.

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