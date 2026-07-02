Pune Rural Police on Thursday took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in Pune's Lullanagar area where, investigators allege, she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary rehearsed a plan to push Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort. Police also recovered clothes allegedly worn by Siya on the day of the incident. The developments come as investigators continue to reconstruct the events surrounding Ketan's death.
According to investigators, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly visited the ground in Lullanagar before the incident and rehearsed how they would push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort.
Police took Siya to the location as part of the ongoing investigation and evidence collection process.
Police also recovered clothes from Siya Goyal's residence that she allegedly wore on the day of the incident.
Investigators are examining the recovered items as part of the evidence in the case.
Meanwhile, Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said police officers visited their home but did not question him.
"The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he said.
On Wednesday, Pune Police took co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene.
Investigators used a dummy matching Ketan Agarwal's weight to understand how the incident allegedly took place.
After the reconstruction exercise, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said the dummy had been prepared according to the victim's weight.
"We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan," he said.
The crime scene reconstruction involving Siya Goyal had already been completed earlier.
Ketan Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Following the incident, a case was registered by Lonavala Rural Police.
Investigators suspect that Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Ketan, was unwilling to marry at that stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to proceed with the marriage.
The Maharashtra government has approved the setting up of a fast-track court to hear the case. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.
Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23. Both accused remain in police custody until July 3 while the investigation continues.
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