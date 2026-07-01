Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, with police confirming that his mobile phone remained with his fiancée and prime accused, Siya Goyal, for some time after his death before it was handed over to his family.
While Pune Rural Police have established that the phone was in Siya's possession following the murder, investigators are yet to determine whether it was accessed or tampered with during that period. Officials have not disclosed whether Siya or co-accused Chetan Chaudhary altered or deleted any data from the device.
The development comes as investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to Ketan's death.
On Wednesday, Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra as part of the ongoing probe. During the exercise, officers threw a fibre dummy matching Ketan's height and weight into a gorge more than 300 feet deep to reconstruct the sequence of events. Exclusive visuals of the exercise have been accessed by IANS.
Speaking to IANS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lonavala Division) Gajanan Tompe said, "Today, we took the accused to Lohagad and carried out a crime scene reconstruction this morning. The procedure was conducted as per the actual crime scene details. The investigation is still ongoing. We will place all necessary information before the court as required and continue the investigation accordingly."
"We are recording statements of all those who are connected with the case and will continue to do so," he added.
A day earlier, investigators carried out a gait analysis of co-accused Chetan Chaudhary as part of the forensic investigation.
Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, are accused of murdering 26-year-old real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
On Monday, the Vadgaon Maval court extended the police custody of both accused by five days after investigators told the court that several key aspects of the investigation were still pending.
According to police, they are yet to complete the reconstruction of the crime with both accused present, trace Chetan's movements after the incident, examine phone conversations exchanged following the murder, and recover evidence linked to the alleged destruction of Ketan's passport.
Investigators have alleged that Siya stole Ketan's passport during a stop at a food mall while the family was travelling to Mumbai airport for a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali. Police claim she later tore up and burnt the passport.
(With IANS inputs)
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