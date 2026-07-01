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Ketan Agarwal Murder: Why did Siya Goyal keep fiancée's phone after killing him?

While Pune Rural Police have established that the phone was in Siya's possession following the murder, investigators are yet to determine whether it was accessed or tampered with during that period. Officials have not disclosed whether Siya or co-accused Chetan Chaudhary altered or deleted any data from the device.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Why did Siya Goyal keep fiancée's phone after killing him?
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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