The Agarwal family, still mourning the death of 26-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, has been struck by another tragedy. Ketan's paternal grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, passed away at a private hospital in Pune, where he had been undergoing treatment for serious health complications.
Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, expressed his grief by sharing a heartfelt message on his social media status that read, "Miss You Dad," paying tribute to the family's patriarch.
According to sources familiar with the family's circumstances, Devichand had undergone a major heart surgery some time ago and had been battling recurring health issues since then. His health reportedly remained fragile in the months that followed the procedure.
Family sources said the tragic death of his grandson deeply affected Devichand emotionally, leaving the family devastated during an already difficult period. The loss is said to have taken a significant toll on him.
Earlier this week, Devichand's condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune for emergency treatment.
As his health worsened, doctors placed him on ventilator support and continued intensive medical care. Despite sustained efforts by the medical team, he could not be revived and eventually succumbed to his condition.
Devichand's death comes just weeks after Ketan Agarwal allegedly lost his life after being pushed into a deep gorge from Pune's Lohagad Fort by his fiancee, Siya Goyal (20), and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary (22).
According to the purported findings of the ongoing investigation, police have uncovered alleged online searches, deleted messages and evidence suggesting detailed planning in the days leading up to Ketan's death.
Investigators have allegedly found that Goyal and Chaudhary searched Google and YouTube for various methods of killing Ketan before allegedly deciding that pushing him from Lohagad Fort would be the easiest way to carry out the crime.
During questioning, Goyal has purportedly told investigators that she did not want to marry Ketan. She allegedly claimed that she conspired with Chaudhary to kill him because she believed calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family.
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