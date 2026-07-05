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Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies weeks after realtor's murder shocks family

Devichand Agarwal, grandfather of slain Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, has died after battling serious health complications, with family sources saying his grandson's death had taken a severe emotional toll on him. 

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies weeks after realtor's murder shocks family
Image Credit: IANS/ANI

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