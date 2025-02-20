Key Challenges Await Rekha Gupta As Delhi Chief Minister

Former DUSU president and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta is all set to take the oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others after securing the Shalimar Bagh assembly seat. This marks her as the fourth CM of the national capital. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the announcement days after the ECI's historic victory.

However, stepping into the role of Chief Minister, she faces several critical challenges as the BJP is set to govern the capital after 27 years.

The saffron party has made multiple promises during the campaigning, including freebies and cleaning the Yamuna. It is a big challenge to implement these plans immediately.

Another major challenge will be establishing effective coordination with senior leaders in the government. The BJP has made a strong presence in Delhi after securing 48 seats and managing relationships within the party to ensure smooth governance will be key.

Additionally, Gupta will have to address long-standing issues such as cleaning the Yamuna River and controlling pollution. Both of these environmental concerns are critical for the residents of Delhi, and significant reforms and measures will need to be introduced to improve the city's air quality and manage its water resources effectively. Even during the campaign, the party promised to clean the Yamuna within the next 3 years.

Gupta will also face direct comparisons with former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has been governing the capital since 2013. As the new face of the BJP in Delhi, it will be a challenge for her to connect with the people and break into the core voter base of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).