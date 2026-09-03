/Khagantak smart bomb: India’s indigenous stand-off weapon adds firepower to IAF arsenal

India has taken another step towards strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities with the successful testing of the Khagantak-243 smart bomb, a weapon developed under the Make in India initiative.
The 300-kg bomb is designed to strike targets located between 140 and 180 kilometres away, adding a longer-range option to India’s stand-off weapon capabilities.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the Khagantak smart bomb, its significance for the Indian Air Force and the evolution of India’s stand-off weapons programme following the Kargil War and Operation Balakot.
#DNAमित्रों | 'बालाकोट पार्ट-2' के लिए नया 'बम' तैयार है..इस्लामाबाद और लाहौर में 'खगंतक की गूंज'— Zee News (@ZeeNews) September 3, 2026
भारत के नए बम 'खगंतक-243' का विश्लेषण#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Khagantak243 #India @rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/Hj1onq62pW
The Khagantak was tested by the Indian Air Force after being launched from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft, with the weapon successfully hitting its target. Further testing is planned with MiG-29 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets. Unlike conventional bombs that fall directly towards their targets, Khagantak is equipped with a winged kit that enables it to glide through the air towards its target.
The name Khagantak has its roots in Sanskrit. Khag refers to a flying creature or object, including a bird or an arrow, while Antak means one who brings an end. Together, Khagantak refers to a weapon that flies through the air to destroy an enemy target.
Khagantak belongs to the category of stand-off weapons, which can be launched without an aircraft having to enter enemy airspace. Such weapons allow fighter aircraft to strike targets from a distance while reducing the risks associated with penetrating hostile territory.
India’s emphasis on stand-off weapons grew significantly after the Kargil War. During the conflict, Indian Air Force aircraft had to fly at lower altitudes to target infiltrators, bringing them within the range of Pakistani Stinger missiles. The experience highlighted the need for weapons that could engage targets from greater distances.
Following the Kargil War, India began acquiring stand-off weapons in larger numbers.
Operation Balakot became another important milestone in this process, with weapons such as Spice bombs and Crystal Maze being used to strike terrorist targets. Both systems had been procured by India from Israel.
The Balakot operation also accelerated efforts to develop indigenous stand-off weapons, eventually leading to systems such as the Gaurav bomb and now Khagantak.
The key advantage of Khagantak is its range. The Spice bombs acquired from Israel have a range of up to 60 kilometres, while the indigenously developed Gaurav bomb can strike targets between 100 and 150 kilometres away. Khagantak extends this capability further, with a stated range of 140 to 180 kilometres.
For instance, a Khagantak launched from Amritsar in Punjab could potentially strike a target in Faisalabad, Pakistan, based on the stated range.
The availability of stand-off weapons with different ranges gives the Indian Air Force greater flexibility in selecting weapons according to the distance of a target. It also means aircraft can attack from their own territory without having to cross into hostile airspace.
Another advantage is the difficulty involved in intercepting such weapons. Khagantak is designed to glide towards its target and does not use an engine to propel itself. As a result, there is no heat generated from burning fuel, making heat-based detection systems less effective.
The bomb also travels at a relatively low altitude, which can make detection by enemy radar more difficult and further complicate attempts to intercept it.
The Khagantak development came alongside another significant addition to India’s defence capabilities: the Indian Navy received its first multipurpose ship, INS Samarthak.
As its name suggests, INS Samarthak is designed to support a range of naval operations. The ship can be used for maritime surveillance as well as relief and rescue missions.
A key feature of INS Samarthak is its high level of indigenous content. Around 75 per cent of the equipment installed on the vessel has been manufactured in India, highlighting the growing role of domestic production in the country’s defence sector.
The developments involving Khagantak and INS Samarthak underline India’s broader push to strengthen its military capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.
The emphasis on building both economic and military strength also echoes the vision articulated by former President and India’s Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who stressed that India must develop strong economic and military capabilities together to establish its importance on the global stage.
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