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Khagantak smart bomb: India’s indigenous stand-off weapon adds firepower to IAF arsenal

The developments involving Khagantak and INS Samarthak underline India’s broader push to strengthen its military capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Khagantak smart bomb: India’s indigenous stand-off weapon adds firepower to IAF arsenal
Image Credit: Left- Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News/ Right- Khagantak-243 trial (@IAF_MCC/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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