Khalistani Groups and ISI uneasy over top EU Leaders' visit to India on Republic Day 2026: Report

Republic Day 2026: President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026 in New Delhi on January 26. The two EU leaders will undertake a three-day State Visit to India from January 25.

During the visit, the top global leaders will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.

President Costa and President von der Leyen are scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and will hold restricted as well as delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi.

According to a New18 report, the intelligence sources have revealed that the presence of the European Union (EU) did not go down well with the Khalistani groups and Pakistani Inter-State Intelligence (ISI). This is because the attendance of key high-level leaders indicates that there is a growing belief in India's global standing.

The report further stated that EU diplomats visiting India have been briefed about how some Khalistani groups overlap with violent extremist outfits.

India-Europe Free Trade Agreement

Meanwhile, as India prepares to welcome the top European leadership to the Republic Day celebrations, EC President Ursula von der Leyen stated the European Union is close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement with New Delhi and noted that some describe it as "the mother of all deals".

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, she stressed Europe's intent to expand trade and international cooperation. She also referred to the scale of the proposed trade deal with India.

ANI quoted von der Leyen as saying, "There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP."

What is the theme of Republic Day 2026?

According to a release of the Ministry of Defence, the Republic Day celebrations this year at Kartavya Path on January 26, will be a blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military power and cultural diversity.

150 years of Vande Mataram will be the theme of the parade.

Special Guests on Republic Day 2026

The release further stated that nearly 10,000 individuals from different walks of life have been invited to witness the parade at Kartavya Path as Special Guests this year.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 Tableaux (17 from States/ UTs and 13 from Ministries/Departments/Services) will roll down the Kartavya Path.

(with ANI inputs)