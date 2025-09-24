Khalistani Pannun Charged By NIA For Instigating Sikh Soldiers To Stop PM Modi From Hoisting National Flag On August 15

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against US-based designated terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly instigating Sikh soldiers to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag at Red Fort on August 15. The agency said Pannun had also offered a reward of Rs 11 crore for carrying out the plan, as per a report.

The FIR, based on credible inputs and a video retrieved from SFJ’s official US social media handle on August 10, 2025, reportedly shows Pannun calling for obstruction of the PM’s flag-hoisting ceremony and unveiling a map of Khalistan that included Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, TOI stated in a report.

Pannun has been charged under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Who is Pannun?

Pannun, designated a “terrorist individual” by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020, faces multiple terrorism-related cases in India. Gosal was also known to be a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani operative who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2023. Nijjar’s killing triggered a diplomatic rift between India and Canada, with then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau citing “credible allegations” of Indian involvement, which India strongly denied, calling the claims politically motivated and accusing Ottawa of harboring Khalistani extremists.

Crackdown On Sikhs For Justice

In a separate development, Canadian authorities have arrested Khalistani operative Inderjeet Singh Gosal in Ontario on firearms charges. Gosal is affiliated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group banned in India and led by US-based Khalistani operative Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The arrest of Gosal comes as Canada’s new leadership, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, seeks to restore and strengthen bilateral ties with India. Last week, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held detailed discussions in New Delhi with his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin, with both sides focusing on stabilizing relations after months of tension.

Khalistani Extremist Groups Based In Canada

India has consistently raised concerns over the activities of Khalistani extremists based in Canada, but these warnings have often been ignored. The threat from Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) primarily revolves around their efforts to create an independent Khalistan, largely within Punjab, India.

