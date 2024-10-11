Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Break India; Urges China To Take Arunachal 'Back'

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and designated a terrorist by India, has released a video threatening India's sovereignty, claiming he will initiate independence movements in states beyond Punjab.

According to the TOI report, in the latest video, Pannun said, “Mission of SFJ 2024: ONE India, To 2047: NONE India,” in response to Canada’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, stating that “Canada’s policy is clear: India’s territorial integrity must be respected. There’s one India, and that's been made very clear.”

Morrison stated this during a public hearing of the Canadian Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa earlier this month.

According to TOI reports, In the video, Pannun addresses Chinese President Xi Jinping and states that “now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back” falsely claiming that “Arunachal Pradesh is the territory of China”.

Pannun threatens to fuel independence movements in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland next, “just like in Punjab”, to “Balkanise the Union of India”.