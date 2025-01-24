Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of Canada and America, was recently spotted at an event attended by US President Donald Trump and his family. Now, India has said that it will raise the issue with the US government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India will discuss the issues involving national security with the US.

“Whenever there is an anti-India activity we take up the matter with the US government. We will continue to raise matters with the US Government that have a bearing on our national security and have an anti-India agenda," said Jaiswal.

During the official inaugural ceremony of Donald Trump’s return to the White House on January 20, Pannun was seen at The Liberty Ball. According to a report by WION, the Khalistani activist was not officially invited to the event but managed to acquire tickets through a contact. While the crowd at the celebration enthusiastically chanted “USA, USA,” Pannun was captured on video raising pro-Khalistan slogans, which has since circulated widely on social media.

Speaking on the issue of protest against the movie 'Emergency' in the United Kingdom, Jaiswal said, "We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable. We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for the safety and benefits."

On illegal immigration, Jaiswal said that India has been against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime. "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India..," he said.