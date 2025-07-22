Khalistani Threat To Fugitive Extradition: India Sets Agenda Ahead Of PM Modi’s UK Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets out on his fourth visit to the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday said that the activities of Khalistani extremists and related groups remain a serious concern for India, and the matter has been raised with the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, ahead of PM Modi's visit to the UK and Maldives, which begins tomorrow, MEA held a special press conference and said, "The issue of the presence of Khalistani extremists, bodies close to these people, is something that we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK. We will continue to do so."

He also mentioned that India and the UK have held discussions on the extradition of fugitives wanted in India.

"These have been a matter of discussion between both sides, and we continue to make the case for these fugitives to be rendered to India. Obviously, there is a legal process that such requests and such issues go through in the other country, and we continue to follow up very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters," he added.

During the briefing, Misri stated that this would be PM Modi's fourth visit to the UK. "This visit, though, a short one will give both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship."

He added, "The India UK partnership, as you're aware, was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 and since then, has seen regular high level political exchanges, and both sides remain committed to taking this partnership to even higher levels, apart from the summit level, engagements."

Prime Minister Modi's UK visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while his state visit to the Maldives is at the request of President Mohamed Muizzu.