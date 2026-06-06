NewsIndiaPatna firing row: Khan Sir surrenders before civil court; legal team moves for bail in Arms Act case
Patna firing row: Khan Sir surrenders before civil court; legal team moves for bail in Arms Act case
Popular educator Khan Sir has surrendered before the Patna Civil Court over an Arms Act case tied to a coaching center firing incident. Bail plea moved.
Trending Photos
Renowned digital educator and coaching institute director, widely known as Khan Sir, surrendered before the Patna Civil Court today. The high-profile surrender pertains to an active criminal case registered against him under the provisions of the Arms Act.
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement