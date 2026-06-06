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NewsIndiaPatna firing row: Khan Sir surrenders before civil court; legal team moves for bail in Arms Act case
KHAN SIR

Patna firing row: Khan Sir surrenders before civil court; legal team moves for bail in Arms Act case

Popular educator Khan Sir has surrendered before the Patna Civil Court over an Arms Act case tied to a coaching center firing incident. Bail plea moved.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Patna firing row: Khan Sir surrenders before civil court; legal team moves for bail in Arms Act caseRenowned digital educator and coaching institute director, widely known as Khan Sir. (PHOTO: ANI)

Renowned digital educator and coaching institute director, widely known as Khan Sir, surrendered before the Patna Civil Court today. The high-profile surrender pertains to an active criminal case registered against him under the provisions of the Arms Act.

More details are awaited...

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