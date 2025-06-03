India's favorite online teacher, Khan Sir, has shocked his huge student population by sharing news of his marriage in a touching video message. Described as down-to-earth and unorthodox in his teaching method, Khan Sir made the announcement personally to his students, stating, "I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you." The news then went viral, sparking huge interest on social media.

Khan Sir, who gained prominence through YouTube for his interactive and simple lessons for aspirants to competitive exams, decided to inform his students first—emphasizing how close he is to them. The low-key announcement is keeping with his years-long tradition of keeping his personal life private.

Reception And Student Feast Organised

As per reports, Khan Sir has organised two low-key celebrations to commemorate the occasion:

• Formal reception: June 2, 2025, in Patna

• Special student-only feast: June 6, 2025

The choice of the educator to have a separate function solely for his students is testament to his ongoing devotion to the study community. Invitations for both functions have been sent electronically, and sources close to Khan Sir suggest the celebrations will be low-key as per his values.

Bride's Identity Kept Private

Despite public interest, Khan Sir has not provided information regarding his wife. Only one lead is available, which is her name—A. S. Khan—written on the wedding invitation. No images or additional information have been made public, in keeping with Khan Sir's persistent attempts to keep his personal life private.

Real Name Still A Mystery

The actual name of the educator is also not confirmed, though most people think it to be Faisal Khan. The wedding card failed to offer any clarification, also keeping his name a secret.

Fans Welcome The Announcement

The news has been greeted with a show of support and congratulatory messages by fans and students alike. While there were many curious ones, the majority have obeyed Khan Sir's decision to maintain confidentiality, upholding the mutual respect and trust that characterises his relationship with his audience.

Khan Sir's decision to uphold humility, modesty, and student-centricity even amidst a personal achievement only cemented his position as one of India's best-loved teachers.