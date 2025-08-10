Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944122https://zeenews.india.com/india/khan-sir-turns-raksha-bandhan-into-a-record-breaking-celebration-as-15000-students-tie-rakhis-2944122.html
NewsIndia
RAKSHABANDHAN2025

Khan Sir Turns Raksha Bandhan Into A Record-Breaking Celebration As 15,000 Students Tie Rakhis

On August 9, 2025, Patna-based teacher Khan Sir marked Raksha Bandhan in a way that left social media buzzing. More than 15,000 female students tied rakhis on his wrist, a gesture he said was so overwhelming that he could barely lift his hand. The viral video has already crossed 8 million views in under 24 hours, with people praising the event as a beautiful example of unity and respect that rose above caste, religion, and region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Khan Sir Turns Raksha Bandhan Into A Record-Breaking Celebration As 15,000 Students Tie RakhisCredit Image ( Photo : Khan Sir/ ANI )

This year’s Raksha Bandhan was extra special for Khan Sir, the popular tutor from Patna known for his online classes and relatable teaching style. On Saturday, August 9, 2025, his coaching institute turned into the site of a heartwarming celebration when over 15,000 of his female students tied rakhis on his wrist.

Khan Sir shared a video of the event on Instagram, where he smiled through the sea of students and the colourful threads wrapped around his wrist. In Hindi, he joked that the rakhis were so many and so heavy that he couldn’t even lift his hand. “In today’s times, I’m lucky to experience this kind of love,” he said, calling the moment a blessing.

 

More Than Just a Festival

While Raksha Bandhan traditionally celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, Khan Sir said the occasion proved that relationships built on respect and care don’t need to be bound by blood.

“These girls didn’t think about caste, religion, state, or background they just tied rakhis. That’s what humanity is,” he said. “I don’t think there can be a better festival than this”, reportedly. 

 

The celebration was massive not just in numbers but in spirit. The coaching centre was decorated for the occasion, and the atmosphere was filled with laughter, chatter, and emotion. It wasn’t about formality; it was about connection.

Viral Moment

The video of the event has taken social media by storm, crossing 8 million views in less than a day. Thousands of people commented, calling it a rare example of a teacher-student bond that goes far beyond the classroom. Many praised Khan Sir for creating an environment where students feel respected, safe, and valued.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is one of India’s most loved festivals, where sisters tie a sacred thread called a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and protection. In return, brothers promise to stand by and protect their sisters. While rooted in Hindu tradition, the festival has grown into a celebration of trust, unity, and care that can be shared by anyone.

This year, Khan Sir’s celebration became a reminder that bonds are not just made by birth  they can be formed through kindness, support, and mutual respect. And sometimes, those bonds are strong enough to weigh down your wrist… literally.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK