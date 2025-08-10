Khan Sir Turns Raksha Bandhan Into A Record-Breaking Celebration As 15,000 Students Tie Rakhis

This year’s Raksha Bandhan was extra special for Khan Sir, the popular tutor from Patna known for his online classes and relatable teaching style. On Saturday, August 9, 2025, his coaching institute turned into the site of a heartwarming celebration when over 15,000 of his female students tied rakhis on his wrist.

Khan Sir shared a video of the event on Instagram, where he smiled through the sea of students and the colourful threads wrapped around his wrist. In Hindi, he joked that the rakhis were so many and so heavy that he couldn’t even lift his hand. “In today’s times, I’m lucky to experience this kind of love,” he said, calling the moment a blessing.

More Than Just a Festival

While Raksha Bandhan traditionally celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, Khan Sir said the occasion proved that relationships built on respect and care don’t need to be bound by blood.

“These girls didn’t think about caste, religion, state, or background they just tied rakhis. That’s what humanity is,” he said. “I don’t think there can be a better festival than this”, reportedly.

Bihar: Educator Khan Sir celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Patna



He says, "Heartiest wishes to all sisters on Raksha Bandhan. This festival rises above caste and religion..." pic.twitter.com/K1nZekBZkZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2025

The celebration was massive not just in numbers but in spirit. The coaching centre was decorated for the occasion, and the atmosphere was filled with laughter, chatter, and emotion. It wasn’t about formality; it was about connection.

Viral Moment

The video of the event has taken social media by storm, crossing 8 million views in less than a day. Thousands of people commented, calling it a rare example of a teacher-student bond that goes far beyond the classroom. Many praised Khan Sir for creating an environment where students feel respected, safe, and valued.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is one of India’s most loved festivals, where sisters tie a sacred thread called a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and protection. In return, brothers promise to stand by and protect their sisters. While rooted in Hindu tradition, the festival has grown into a celebration of trust, unity, and care that can be shared by anyone.

This year, Khan Sir’s celebration became a reminder that bonds are not just made by birth they can be formed through kindness, support, and mutual respect. And sometimes, those bonds are strong enough to weigh down your wrist… literally.