Khan Sir's study centre faces more trouble? Fire safety inspection reveals lapses

Troubles are mounting for Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir,' as his coaching center, Khan Global Studies, faces intense regulatory scrutiny. Over the weekend, the Bihar Fire Safety Services conducted a fire safety inspection at the institute after a recent deadly blaze at a Muzaffarpur private hospital. The inspection intensifies the pressure on the institute, which was already in the spotlight over recent firing incidents.

Multiple installations, including coaching institutes, commercial establishments and others frequented by the public, have undergone fire safety audits in the past few days.

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The institute, said to be running with several deficiencies, has been issued a notice after it was found to be running with several violations of mandatory fire safety guidelines, IANS reported. The department emphasised that since a large number of students visit the institute daily for studies, their safety is of major significance.

Ritesh Kumar Pandey, Commandant of the Bihar Fire Service, stated that Khan Global Studies had also been inspected in May. The fire safety audit team found various gaps, including lack of mandatory fire safety arrangements, only one staircase, no emergency exits, lack of firefighting equipment, and non-compliance with prescribed safety norms.

The coaching centre has been directed to complete all necessary rectifications within seven to 10 days. If safety standards are not met within the timeframe, the department may consider further action.

Several deficiencies had come to light during the last inspection as well; however, due to unsatisfactory progress in addressing those concerns, the department has now adopted a stricter stance.

Khan Sir named in FIR as probe widens after alleged firing video surfaces

Earlier, the Police registered a case against Khan Sir, two arrested security guards and other unidentified persons in connection with the June 2 disturbance at a coaching institute in Patna's Kadamkuan area.

According to the police, the FIR includes provisions under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with attempt to murder, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The investigation into the incident at the coaching institute run by educator Faisal Khan in Patna's Kadamkuan area has taken a significant turn following the emergence of a video purportedly showing two security guards firing into the air during the disturbance on June 2 at around 10:10 pm.

(with IANS inputs)

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