Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made sharp comments on Monday about the ongoing practice of political leaders taking ritual dips in the Ganga, questioning whether such actions could truly eliminate poverty in India. His remarks came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Kharge, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that party leaders were participating in these religious rituals merely for the camera, rather than addressing the real issues facing the country.

"Is poverty ended by taking a dip in the Ganga? Does it fill your stomach?" Kharge asked, emphasizing the contrast between religious displays and the dire socio-economic conditions many Indians face.

He continued by stressing, "Don't fall into the trap of false promises of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi. These BJP leaders keep taking dips till it looks good on camera, but when a child is dying of hunger, not going to school, and laborers aren't getting their dues, this doesn't help."

Kharge was quick to clarify that his criticism wasn't aimed at people's religious beliefs. “I don't want to question anyone's 'aastha (faith),'" he stated. However, he expressed frustration over what he saw as the exploitation of the poor in the name of religion, suggesting that such rituals were not solving any real-world issues.

"If anyone feels bad, I apologise,” Kharge said, offering a formal apology for any offense his words may have caused.

The Congress chief’s comments came just hours after Shah, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, participated in a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, an event marked by heavy security and attended by key religious figures. Shah was accompanied by several top seers, including Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj.