'Only Kharge ji can sit and shout slogans': PM Modi takes a dig on opposition in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said he could sit and shout slogans, given his age.

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in the Rajya Sabha, PM said, "..Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting."

#WATCH | As Opposition MPs create ruckus in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says, "...Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even… pic.twitter.com/KftNfomdyh — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026

Speaking further, he said, "The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive, just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was. I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable."

"In the journey of Viksit Bharat, previous years have been the years of rapid development of the country. This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in evey section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace," the PM added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs walked out from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Opposition MPs walkout from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. https://t.co/2nA2wZ6rBg pic.twitter.com/CouekWMU6B — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026

The prime Minsiter continued his speech and further highlighted, "If we look at the present situation, India has been fortunate to receive several favourable opportunities at the same time. This, in itself, is a very positive coincidence. I believe the most important point is that while even the world’s prosperous countries are becoming ageing societies, our country is moving forward and touching new heights of development..."

"On the other hand, I observe that global attraction towards India is continuously increasing, and the world is increasingly recognizing the greatness of India’s talent. Today, India possesses one of the most significant and youthful talent pools in the world—one that carries dreams, determination, and capability..." PM said.

"...India today has become a trusted ally of many nations. Standing shoulder to shoulder with others, India is fulfilling its rightful role in promoting global welfare and extending support through its capabilities and strengths" PM Modi added.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, PM said, "Those immersed in vote-bank politics never gave priority to strengthening the many aspects of the nation... As far as the Congress party is concerned, I would urge the people of the country to analyze the speeches delivered by Congress Prime Ministers from the Red Fort. It will be clear that they had neither the thinking nor the vision..."

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Those immersed in vote-bank politics never gave priority to strengthening the many aspects of the nation... As far as the Congress party is concerned, I would urge the people of the country to analyze the speeches delivered by Congress… pic.twitter.com/ntx2Ftu2g6 — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2026

PM Modi highlighted that in the past few days, India has signed trade deals with 9 big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with the European Union is one of them..."