Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888807https://zeenews.india.com/india/kharge-slams-modi-nitish-ties-in-bihar-says-it-s-only-for-the-chair-2888807.html
NewsIndia
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Kharge Slams Modi-Nitish Ties In Bihar, Says 'It’s Only For The Chair'

Congress leader accused PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar of prioritizing political power over Bihar's development under the BJP-NDA alliance.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kharge Slams Modi-Nitish Ties In Bihar, Says 'It’s Only For The Chair' Image: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the leading BJP-NDA government alliance in Bihar, accusing them of coming together for political power and having no real commitment to the development of the state. 

"The pair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been formed only for the chair, they have nothing to do with the development of Bihar. " Kharge said in a post on X.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK