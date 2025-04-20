Kharge Slams Modi-Nitish Ties In Bihar, Says 'It’s Only For The Chair'
Congress leader accused PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar of prioritizing political power over Bihar's development under the BJP-NDA alliance.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the leading BJP-NDA government alliance in Bihar, accusing them of coming together for political power and having no real commitment to the development of the state.
"The pair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been formed only for the chair, they have nothing to do with the development of Bihar. " Kharge said in a post on X.
हाल में संसद का बजट सत्र ख़त्म हुआ। उसमें सबसे अधिक चर्चा वक्फ बिल पर की गयी। मोदी जी एवं BJP के नेताओं को लगता है कि हिंदू-मुसलमान की बात कर के… pic.twitter.com/B5mE1hn6ZI — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 20, 2025
