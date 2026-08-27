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Kharge writes to PM Modi seeking 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha seat strength

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged PM Modi to freeze the Lok Sabha’s existing 543-seat strength and state-wise allocation for 25 years, while seeking an all-party meeting and adequate time to examine the proposed delimitation exercise.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Kharge writes to PM Modi seeking 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha seat strength
Image Credit: ANI

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Kharge writes to PM Modi seeking 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha seat strength
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