Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823447https://zeenews.india.com/india/kharsawan-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-loser-candidate-sonaram-bodra-vs-dashrath-gagrai-bjp-jmm-rjd-congress-jdu-ljp-jharkhand-assembly-election-result-2823447.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Kharsawan Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Key candidates in the 2024 elections include Sonaram Bodra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dashrath Gagrai from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), along with several independent candidates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kharsawan Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Kharsawan is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, located in the Seraikella Kharsawan district. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in the Kharsawan Assembly Constituency was recorded at 79.11 percent.

Key candidates in the 2024 elections include Sonaram Bodra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dashrath Gagrai from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dashrath Gagrai of the JMM won the seat by defeating Jawahar Lal Banra of the BJP with a margin of 22,795 votes.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK