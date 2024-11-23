Kharsawan Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Kharsawan is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, located in the Seraikella Kharsawan district. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in the Kharsawan Assembly Constituency was recorded at 79.11 percent.

Key candidates in the 2024 elections include Sonaram Bodra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dashrath Gagrai from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dashrath Gagrai of the JMM won the seat by defeating Jawahar Lal Banra of the BJP with a margin of 22,795 votes.