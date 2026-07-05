/'Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable': India tears into Pakistan Defence Minister over remarks on PM Modi

India has strongly criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's receipt of Seychelles' highest environmental honour, with government sources dismissing his comments and launching a sharp personal attack.
Responding to Asif's statement, a government source told IANS, "That Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable is a known fact. That he could be entrusted with his current responsibility says much about today’s Pakistan. Clearly, he has no day job and passes time by making silly comments on matters of which he has little knowledge. Envy is always a bad motivation, particularly so from someone steeped in hate speech."
The response came after Asif questioned PM Modi being awarded the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.
Prime Minister Modi received the honour on June 28 during his visit to Seychelles. Accepting the award, he dedicated it to all nations working towards environmental conservation and tackling climate change. He also said the recognition, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles, would further strengthen the close friendship between the two countries.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the award recognised PM Modi's sustained efforts to promote global environmental initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and the International Big Cat Alliance.
The Seychelles honour is the latest in a series of international recognitions for the Prime Minister's work on climate action, sustainable development and green growth.
In May this year, PM Modi was presented with the 2026 Agricola Medal, the highest honour of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), at the organisation's headquarters in Rome.
Earlier, he received the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for his contribution to sustainable economic growth, global cooperation, and inclusive development. The same year, he was also awarded the Champions of the Earth Award for Policy Leadership by then UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New Delhi.
(With IANS inputs)
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