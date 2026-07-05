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'Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable': India tears into Pakistan Defence Minister over remarks on PM Modi

The response came after Asif questioned PM Modi being awarded the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
'Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable': India tears into Pakistan Defence Minister over remarks on PM Modi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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