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J&K CM Abdullah reviews arrangements for annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal to review preparations for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
J&K CM Abdullah reviews arrangements for annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visit Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal to review preparations for the annual festival.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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