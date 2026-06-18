/J&K CM Abdullah reviews arrangements for annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the historic Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal to review final preparations for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela. He inspected security, medical and sanitation arrangements and assured devotees that all necessary measures have been taken for a safe and smooth pilgrimage. Thousands of pilgrims are expected to attend the festival from across India.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the historic Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.
During his visit, he offered prayers at the temple and reviewed the final arrangements for the festival. He also interacted with officials and assessed preparations for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.
Chief Minister Abdullah inspected crowd management plans, sanitation facilities, medical services, security arrangements and parking provisions.
He reviewed security deployments and directed officials to maintain close coordination among the civil administration, police and disaster response agencies.
“All arrangements for the Kheer Bhawani Mela have been completed. Adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety, security and convenience of pilgrims. We hope the festival will be conducted peacefully and successfully,” CM Abdullah said.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that extensive preparations have been made for the mela.
Dedicated medical camps, ambulance services, drinking water facilities and temporary shelters for elderly and vulnerable pilgrims have been arranged.
Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to manage the expected rush of devotees. Traffic diversions and designated parking areas have also been planned to prevent congestion near the temple.
Special sanitation drives have been carried out in and around the temple complex.
Multiple waste disposal points have been established to maintain cleanliness during the festival. Local authorities are working closely with religious organisations and community volunteers to assist pilgrims and manage crowds.
Officials have also prepared contingency plans to deal with adverse weather conditions and medical emergencies.
The Kheer Bhawani Mela is one of the most significant religious festivals for the Kashmiri Pandit community.
Every year, thousands of devotees from across India and other countries visit Ganderbal to participate in the festival. Devotees offer kheer at the sacred spring dedicated to Goddess Kheer Bhawani and seek her blessings, continuing a centuries-old tradition of Kashmir.
Local Muslims, festival organisers and temple authorities welcomed the Chief Minister's visit.
They said the visit reflects the administration's commitment to ensuring a safe, peaceful and successful pilgrimage for all devotees attending the annual festival.
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