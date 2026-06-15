/Kheer spills onto Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna during 'Priyadarshini' scheme launch | WATCH

An awkward incident occurred during the launch of Kerala's flagship "Priyadarshini" free bus travel scheme for women on Monday, when hot payasam (kheer) accidentally spilled on Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna inside a crowded KSRTC bus in Kollam.
The minister was travelling on an ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus as part of the scheme's rollout, which offers free travel to women and transgender persons across the state. Supporters who boarded the bus to greet her had brought payasam as a token of appreciation. In the heavy rush inside the packed vehicle, the container accidentally struck the minister, spilling the hot dessert on her head and clothes.
Videos circulating on social media captured the minister brushing the payasam off her hair and clothes while colleagues quickly stepped in to help clean her up.
A shocking incident occurred on Monday morning when hot payasam was spilled onto the head of the Minister for Welfare of Women and Children, Bindu Krishna.June 15, 2026
The mishap took place at the Kollam KSRTC depot during the district-level inauguration ceremony of the 'Priyadarshini' free… pic.twitter.com/fvm6eBp8X7
Chief Minister VD Satheesan formally inaugurated the "Priyadarshini" scheme at the KSRTC bus terminal in Thampanoor, describing it as a significant initiative for women’s empowerment and economic security.
In the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons can avail free travel on all 3,125 ordinary KSRTC buses across Kerala without the need for any registration or documentation.
Passengers need only to collect a zero-value Priyadarshini ticket from bus conductors through the Electronic Ticket Machines (ETMs). This mechanism enables the state government to reimburse KSRTC for the free journeys.
With the launch of the Priyadarshini scheme, Kerala became the latest state after Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to offer free bus travel to women. The state government has committed to providing approximately Rs 800 crore annually to KSRTC for the implementation of the scheme.
The opposition CPI(M) boycotted the launch event, accusing the government of diluting its election promise by limiting the free travel concession to ordinary KSRTC services in the first phase. Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in various parts of the state against the rollout.
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