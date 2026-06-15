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  • /Kheer spills onto Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna during 'Priyadarshini' scheme launch | WATCH

Kheer spills onto Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna during 'Priyadarshini' scheme launch | WATCH

Videos circulating on social media captured the minister brushing the payasam off her hair and clothes while colleagues quickly stepped in to help clean her up.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Kheer spills onto Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna during 'Priyadarshini' scheme launch | WATCH
Image Credit: Screengrab (X/@HateDetectors), (X/@Ponnam_INC)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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