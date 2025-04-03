Advertisement
WAQF AMENDMENT BILL

Khela In Rajya Sabha? BJD's U-Turn Ahead of Crucial Voting On Waqf Bill In Rajya Sabha

The BJD has seven members in the Rajya Sabha and is crucial to both the opposition bloc as well as the ruling NDA. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2025, 09:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has taken a U-turn hours before crucial voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha where the NDA is short of the majority mark. The BJD had earlier said that it would oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. But now it has left the voting decision to its MPs conscience. The party did not issue any whip to its MPs about voting on the matter.

BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, "The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

"Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," Patra said.

The Lok Sabha early Thursday passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

