Khelo India Games Commence In Gulmarg With Over 800 Participants In Skiing, Snowboarding

More than 800 participants, including 550 athletes and representatives across the country, are taking part in this mega event. Athletes and officials from different parts of the country are competing in the games, which will continue until March 12 as part of the second phase of the Khelo India Games.

An athlete from Kerala said, "I have participated in these games in Norway, and it was great there. But today, looking at Gulmarg, it doesn’t seem like we are behind anyone. We just need to improve the infrastructure a bit; we also have the capability to organize international games here."

On the first day, competitions in ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding and 10 km and 5 km Nordic skiing are being held. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the athletes from all over the country.

Nuzhat Gull, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm and zeal among the players, who have come from different states of the country. Every preparation has been made for the convenience of these players. Along with snow skiing, snowboarding, and night skiing, many events are being held. Many guests, including LG Manoj Sinha, will be present."

A night skiing demonstration will also be held late at night. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma will be present at the occasion.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the games. The officer stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CRPF, and other security forces have been deployed in and around Gulmarg under a well-coordinated multi-tier security plan.

Initially, the event was scheduled to be held from February 22 to 25 but was postponed due to insufficient snow in Gulmarg. The first part of Khelo India was held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, featuring ice hockey and ice skating events.