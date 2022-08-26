New Delhi: The political tussle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over raids on Manish Sisodia’s residence got more dramatic on Friday (August 26, 2022) with Delhi Assembly special session witnessing stormy scenes with the ruling AAP shouting "khokha-khokha", accusing the BJP of trying to buy its MLAs, and the opposition hitting back with "dhokha-dhokha", referring to the alleged liquor scam.

The session was called by the ruling AAP to discuss how the BJP was allegedly trying to "poach" its MLAs and highlight the achievements of the Kejriwal government. Earlier, on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that BJP had parked away Rs 800 crore to topple his government by offering Rs 20 crore each to 40 MLAs.

Amid the slogan shouting in Delhi Assembly, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled out all the eight BJP MLAs for the entire day of the one-day session over an alleged video recording charge levelled by an AAP MLA on chief whip of the opposition Ajay Mahawar.

Following the ruckus in the House, the BJP MLAs staged a protest under the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises and meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to lodge a complaint.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the opposition MLAs were marshalled out because the AAP government has no answers to the BJP's questions on the alleged liquor scam.

"We wanted a discussion on the excise policy scam but our requests were turned down. That is why we are protesting at the Gandhi statue demanding the immediate removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the Kejriwal cabinet,” he said.

(With agency inputs)