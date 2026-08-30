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  • /Job offer, sedation, missing kidney: Inside the organ trafficking ring preying on Kolkata's poor

Job offer, sedation, missing kidney: Inside the organ trafficking ring preying on Kolkata's poor

A midnight arrest in Kolkata has opened a disturbing trail of job promises, fake IDs, hospital papers and a kidney rate chart. Read to know more.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Job offer, sedation, missing kidney: Inside the organ trafficking ring preying on Kolkata's poor
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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