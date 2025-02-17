KIIT Nepali Student Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: Nepal PM Oli Sends Officials; India Says Will Continue To...

KIIT Suicide Case: A third-year B. Tech student from Nepal, Prakriti Lamsal, studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, died by suicide leading to a massive uproar and mass protest on the University campus. While there are allegations that the KIIT management tried to suppress the matter, the issue has now attracted the attention of Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli and the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

According to reports, another student of the college has been arrested in abatement of the suicide case. According to police, the initial investigations suggest mental harassment of the deceased by the boy. Lamsal had reportedly lodged a complaint with the university but the same was ignored. The Nepali students also alleged repeated harassment at the hands of University staff. They claimed that they were ousted from the hostel by the University and were not beaten as well when demanding justice for Lamsal.

"We were told to vacate hostel rooms and dropped at the railway station. We have to appear for an examination on February 28," a student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station. "Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm," the KIIT said.

Later, in a separate statement, the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi said the KIIT assured it would arrange for the accommodation of the Nepalese students in the university hostel and cover their academic losses.

Nepal PM, Opposition React

Nepalese PM K P Sharma Oli reacted to the incident and sent two officials to the university. "Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference."

On the other hand, Nepali opposition parties cornered the Oli government accusing it of inefficiency. The All Nepal National Independent Student Unions' (Revolutionary), the student wing of opposition Maoist Center has called for heightened diplomatic efforts into the matter. Issuing a press release, ANNISU (R) expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over the incident. "We are even more alarmed by reports that Nepali students at KIIT are facing severe violence and intimidation. Several students have stated that the university administration has threatened, assaulted, and forced them to leave the institution. Rather than addressing the issue and ensuring justice, KIIT authorities have ordered Nepali students to vacate the hostel, displaying a disturbing lack of empathy and responsibility. This appalling and unjust treatment puts the safety and well-being of Nepali students at serious risk," the release read.

Indian Embassy's Statement

Embassy of India, Kathmandu, said in a statement that it is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Nepali student. "The Embassy has been in touch with the authorities of KIIT as well as the Odisha State Government. The Embassy has been informed that the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident. KIIT has also issued an appeal to the Nepali students to return to the campus, resume their classes, and stay in the hostels. It has also assured that the academic losses of the students will be taken care of by the Institute. Nepali students studying in India form an important facet of the enduring people-to-people links between the two countries. The Government of India will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of the Nepali students in India," said the Embassy.

Odisha Minister Assures Action

In response to the suicide of the female student, Odisha Minister of Higher Education Suryabanshi Suraj assured that those responsible would face strict consequences. "We immediately arrested the accused and sent them to court. The police seized all her personal belongings and are investigating them," Suraj stated.

The Minister also spoke about the controversy regarding the university's actions, declaring, "All the sine-die notices that the university had issued for Nepali children are not right. We returned them after government interventions...The university appealed to the students who were outside the campus to come back. The investigation has revealed that some people have beaten up the girl, and we will take police action against them. They will not be spared."