KIIT University Under Fire Over Nepali Students’ Mistreatment, Student Suicide

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar is facing severe backlash following allegations of mistreatment of Nepali students in the aftermath of a tragic suicide by a female student last week. The incident has sparked outrage, with legislators across party lines raising the issue in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday and demanding action against the university authorities.

Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old B.Tech (Computer Science) student from Nepal, died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly facing harassment from her estranged boyfriend, Advik Shrivastava, a B.Tech (Mechanical) student. The incident has not only shaken the campus but also drawn criticism for the university’s handling of the situation, including the alleged forceful eviction of Nepali students who protested against the administration’s response.

During the Zero Hour in the Odisha Assembly, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pratap Keshari Deb condemned the incident, stating that it has tarnished Odisha’s global reputation.

“The suicide and the subsequent forceful eviction of Nepali students by the university authorities have damaged Odisha’s image on the international stage,” Deb said. He also criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the BJP government, accusing it of failing to uphold ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odisha’s pride).

Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati echoed similar concerns, demanding a judicial probe into both the suicide and the alleged assault on Nepali students. “The relationship between Odisha and Nepal is deep-rooted, and the mistreatment of Nepali students is shameful,” Bahinipati said. He warned of staging a protest in the Assembly if the BJP-led government does not agree to his demand for a judicial investigation.

BJP MLA Babu Singh also joined the chorus, calling for the arrest of KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta. Singh emphasized that Odisha has long been known for its culture and hospitality, and the incident at KIIT is a stain on the state’s reputation.

“Odisha is known for its culture and hospitality. We should not neglect to extend our hospitality to students coming here for studies. The incident at KIIT is a shame for Odisha and India,” Singh said. He alleged that the incident could not have occurred without Samanta’s instructions and demanded his immediate arrest.