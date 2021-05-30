KIITEE 2021 phase 1 result declared at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, here's all you need to know

New Delhi: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the result for KIITEE 2021 BTech phase I examination.

Candidates can check KIITEE phase I result 2021 on the official website - kiitee.kiit.ac.in

The KIITEE exam result 2021 for the remaining courses will be released soon.

Candidates can check the result of the KIITEE 2021 phase 1 examination by entering the application number and date of birth. The KIITEE 2021 phase 1 result includes marks, scores and ranks obtained by candidates in the online test.

Candidates will be required to submit the printout copies of the online KIITEE phase 1 result 2021 for the final stages of the admission process.

Based on the date and timing of the KIITEE counselling, candidates have to complete document verification and book the allotted seat with paying the admission fee.

KIITEE 2021 result of the phase I test is prepared on the basis of a marking scheme outlined by the institute. As per the marking scheme, 4 marks are given for each correct answer and for each wrong answer, one mark is deducted.

No marks are given for the unattempted question. Ranking and cut-off marks for each program depend on the availability of seats, the number of applications received for each program, the previous year cut-off trend and the level of the KIITEE online entrance test.

KIITEE 2021 phase 2 exam will be held from June 17 to 19, while the phase 3 examination is scheduled for July 17 to 18. Candidates who have already registered for the phase 1 KIITEE 2021 examination are not required to register separately for the phase 2 and 3 examinations separately.

Live TV