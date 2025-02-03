King Of Bhutan Arrives In Lucknow, To Visit Maha Kumbh Tomorrow

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday to visit the Maha Kumbh, an official statement said. He will visit Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, the statement read. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. He presented a bouquet and inquired about his well-being, the statement read.

The King of Bhutan extended his greetings to the chief minister. In keeping with Indian traditions, artists welcomed the King with various cultural performances at the airport. Wangchuk acknowledged their efforts and encouraged the artists.

On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan will visit Maha Kumbh, where he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam and perform darshan and Pujan at the sacred site, the statement read.