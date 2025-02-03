Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2853158https://zeenews.india.com/india/king-of-bhutan-arrives-in-lucknow-to-visit-maha-kumbh-tomorrow-2853158.html
NewsIndia
KIND OF BHUTAN

King Of Bhutan Arrives In Lucknow, To Visit Maha Kumbh Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. He presented a bouquet and inquired about his well-being, the statement read.

|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 08:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

King Of Bhutan Arrives In Lucknow, To Visit Maha Kumbh Tomorrow File Photo

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday to visit the Maha Kumbh, an official statement said. He will visit Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, the statement read. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. He presented a bouquet and inquired about his well-being, the statement read.

The King of Bhutan extended his greetings to the chief minister. In keeping with Indian traditions, artists welcomed the King with various cultural performances at the airport. Wangchuk acknowledged their efforts and encouraged the artists.

On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan will visit Maha Kumbh, where he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam and perform darshan and Pujan at the sacred site, the statement read.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?