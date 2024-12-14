Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831790https://zeenews.india.com/india/king-of-bloopers-bjp-leaders-mock-rahul-gandhis-speech-in-lok-sabha-2831790.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL IN PARLIAMENT

'King Of Bloopers..': BJP Leaders Mock Rahul Gandhi's Speech In Lok Sabha

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra and the party's IT department head Amit Malviya posted bits of the video of Gandhi's speech on X to mock him.

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 09:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'King Of Bloopers..': BJP Leaders Mock Rahul Gandhi's Speech In Lok Sabha Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: BJP leaders poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for some of the comments, including that "tapasya" is meant to generate heat in the body, he made during his speech in the Lok Sabha. 

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra and the party's IT department head Amit Malviya posted bits of the video of Gandhi's speech on X to mock him. 

Gandhi's reference to Eklavya, a character in "Mahabharat", as a boy aged six-seven years, and the leader of opposition's comment that Dronacharya cut off his thumb were two other points from the speech that Patra highlighted to say "such knowledge comes from George Soros". 

Malviya said, "This round goes to Rahul Gandhi. He remains the undisputed king of bloopers." 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including Union ministers, were seen laughing at times when Gandhi was speaking. 

In his speech, Gandhi cited Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution and took a jibe at the BJP, saying by talking of protecting the Constitution, the ruling party is "ridiculing" its "supreme leader".

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK