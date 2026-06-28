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Kinnaur Kailash Yatra postponed indefinitely over safety concerns

The route multiple high-risk stretches, particularly between Miling Khata and Shivling, where large active glaciers continue to cover Kinnaur Kailash trekking route. 

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Kinnaur Kailash Yatra postponed indefinitely over safety concerns
Image Credit: File Photo IANS

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