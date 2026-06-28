/Kinnaur Kailash Yatra postponed indefinitely over safety concerns

The yatra was originally scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 30, 2026. The decision was taken following a detailed reconnaissance conducted by a special team on June 21 to assess the condition of the route.



Kinnaur Kailash is a majestic 6,050-meter-high mountain in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. It is deeply revered for its 79-foot vertical rock formation resembling a 'Shivalingam'.



Praveen Kumar Bhardwaj, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kalpa, and Chairman of the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Organising Committee, in a press note said, the assessment found the route to be in an "extremely sensitive and alarming" condition, posing a serious threat to the safety of pilgrims.



The report identified multiple high-risk stretches, particularly between Miling Khata and Shivling, where large active glaciers continue to cover the trekking route. Officials also observed massive boulders precariously resting on and around the melting glaciers, creating an unpredictable and highly hazardous environment.



Another critical section between Gufa and Sorang has been blocked by large fallen boulders. T

he administration said restoring the route would require specialised machinery, considerable time, and extensive safety measures before it can be declared fit for public movement.



Authorities further warned that rising temperatures have accelerated glacier melting, increasing the frequency of rockfalls and landslides. The stretch from Miling Khata to the Holy Cave, which pilgrims traditionally traverse during the night, has been identified as particularly dangerous under the current conditions.



"In view of the findings, and giving paramount importance to the safety and security of the pilgrims, the District Administration has decided to postpone the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra-2026 until further orders," the release said.



The administration said the situation would be reviewed only after weather and terrain conditions improve and the route is formally certified as safe. Devotees have been strongly advised not to attempt the pilgrimage until further notification.