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Kirana Hills mystery: How an Indian loitering munition hit Pakistan’s nuclear site

General Chauhan said the munition was searching for Pakistani radars near Sargodha. The Kirana Hills was not the intended target, according to him.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Kirana Hills mystery: How an Indian loitering munition hit Pakistan’s nuclear site
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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Kirana Hills mystery: How an Indian loitering munition hit Pakistan’s nuclear site
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