/China entered 60 km into Arunachal? What Kiren Rijiju said and what is actually happening on the border

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has rejected claims that China entered 60 km into Arunachal Pradesh, saying such claims are unverified and can create confusion while the real border issue remains serious. He said viral posts used unrelated photos, including images from Bangladesh, to support claims of Chinese troops entering deep into Arunachal. Rijiju warned that such misinformation could hurt the morale of Indian soldiers and security forces.
Rijiju said the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh has not been fully demarcated on the ground and does not have border pillars in several areas. He said this makes the situation different from a confirmed 60-km military incursion.
The larger issue is the disputed and undemarcated border. Rijiju said the boundary has remained unresolved for decades and that concerns raised by villagers in Arunachal Pradesh are genuine.
He also acknowledged increased Chinese military activity on some high ridgelines. According to Rijiju, Chinese forces have built roads and other infrastructure in areas where India had earlier been slower to build. He said this does not mean Chinese forces have captured Indian villages, but local concerns about activity near the ridgelines should be taken seriously.
Some people casually commented on border. Border areas are tough but @narendramodi govt is committed to border development. I went to Maza, Galemo, Taksing areas in Arunachal Pradesh to speed up infrastructure works. Borders were neglected in the past but it's top priority now. https://t.co/mxTLyyhVkm pic.twitter.com/Qqoxrw8sWe— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 20, 2026
Rijiju contrasted the current border infrastructure push with the policy followed by earlier governments. He cited former Defence Minister A K Antony's statement in Parliament that India had avoided road construction near parts of the Arunachal border because of security concerns, while China continued building infrastructure.
Rijiju said this approach changed after 2014. He pointed to work at Maza in the Asapila range, where he said a road has now been completed, and Taksing, where a road was built in 2019. He also visited Galemo and other remote areas to review infrastructure work.
The Border Roads Organisation, Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police are involved in the border effort. The broader objective is to improve access for troops and residents in difficult terrain.
“India-China Border issue is a serious subject. Do not make false claim on such sensitive matter. We don't want to repeat the past mistakes. Govt will address the concern of the local people and protect Indian Territory,” he said.
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