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China entered 60 km into Arunachal? What Kiren Rijiju said and what is actually happening on the border

Kiren Rijiju rejects claims of a 60-km Chinese intrusion into Arunachal. Here is what he said about the border, villages and infrastructure.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
China entered 60 km into Arunachal? What Kiren Rijiju said and what is actually happening on the border
Image Credit: AI. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

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