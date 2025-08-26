Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's motorcade was instrumental in a heroic rescue on Tuesday after a car plunged into a river just in front of his cavalcade in Ladakh. The accident happened while the minister was proceeding towards Drass. Rijiju, who posted a video of the rescue on social media, said that the two occupants of the vehicle were rescued safely because of the timely presence of his motorcade.

The Rescue Operation

The minister has posted a video of two men stuck atop their vehicle, which had drowned in the river. Rijiju, along with his security guards, can be spotted on the roadside directing the rescue operation. On X, he posted, "Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle slipped into the river just in front of our Convoy. Fortunately, we were punctual, and both individuals survived."

Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our Convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived. https://t.co/23EfX6bcOd pic.twitter.com/0xkNkebcws — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2025

The timely reaction of the minister and his staff has been widely endorsed on the social media platforms. The episode took place on a dangerous road, emphasizing the need for the timely response in such a harsh situation.

A Memorable Visit to Kashmir

The Ladakh rescue comes in the wake of Rijiju visiting Jammu and Kashmir when he posted a video of himself relishing the beauty of Sonmarg. In a tweet, he thanked the local administrations and guides, saying that "real development is happening now" and that the Kashmiris are "dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies." The visit of the minister involved a horse ride and interaction with locals, demonstrating his appreciation of the hospitality of the area.

