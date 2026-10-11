/Kiren Rijiju shares Kejriwal’s 2015 video, questions Opposition’s stand on SIR

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared an old video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanding a thorough revision of Delhi’s electoral rolls in 2015, using the clip to challenge the Opposition’s current stand on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.
The video, which dates back to January 2015, shows Kejriwal raising concerns over alleged irregularities, including duplicate entries and individuals holding multiple voter identity cards. Rijiju argued that the AAP leader’s earlier demand contradicts the Opposition’s present criticism of the electoral roll revision exercise.
Taking a swipe at Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju wrote on X, “After Kapil Sibal, once again Kejriwal Ji's old video demanding SIR exposed himself and Rahul Gandhi Ji.”
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015, Kejriwal and the AAP had alleged widespread discrepancies in the voter lists. The party claimed that around 3.96 lakh to four lakh people allegedly held nearly 11.5 lakh voter cards, suggesting that some individuals possessed between two and four cards each.
The AAP had also questioned similarities between electoral rolls in Delhi and neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It alleged that such discrepancies could allow people to move across state boundaries to influence election results.
As part of its campaign, the party submitted data and CDs containing suspected duplicate voter entries to the Election Commission, seeking action against the alleged irregularities.
Rijiju’s post comes amid an intensifying political row over the ongoing SIR exercise. Opposition parties, including the AAP and the Congress, have accused the Election Commission of mishandling the process, describing it as “vote chori”. They have demanded that the exercise be scrapped and previous electoral rolls restored, while also calling for the resignation or arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The BJP, meanwhile, has cited earlier statements by Opposition leaders to argue that those who once called for the removal of bogus voters and correction of electoral rolls are now opposing a process intended to scrutinise and update voter lists.
Sunday’s post follows another attack by Rijiju on the Congress earlier in the week, when he shared an old parliamentary speech by senior advocate and former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal concerning the deletion of names from electoral rolls.
Rijiju used the video to question the Congress’s allegations of voter deletions and accused the party of raising a false alarm over “vote chori”.
In his post on X, Rijiju said: “I don't like Kapil Sibal as he is always found to be protecting the corrupt, extremists & anti-social elements. For the first time, I like him because he has exposed the bogus vote chori drama of Congress party through his old speech in Parliament as Law Minister!!”
Referring to Sibal’s remarks, Rijiju sought to argue that electoral roll revisions and the deletion of names follow established procedures, and that people whose names are wrongly removed can approach election officials to seek their inclusion.
The Opposition has continued to raise concerns over the Election Commission’s handling of the SIR exercise, particularly over transparency, accountability and the possibility of eligible voters being left out of electoral rolls.
(With IANS inputs)
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