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  • /Kiren Rijiju shares Kejriwal’s 2015 video, questions Opposition’s stand on SIR

Kiren Rijiju shares Kejriwal’s 2015 video, questions Opposition’s stand on SIR

The video, which dates back to January 2015, shows Kejriwal raising concerns over alleged irregularities, including duplicate entries and individuals holding multiple voter identity cards. Rijiju argued that the AAP leader’s earlier demand contradicts the Opposition’s present criticism of the electoral roll revision exercise.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju shares Kejriwal’s 2015 video, questions Opposition’s stand on SIR
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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