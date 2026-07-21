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  • /Kisan ghat protest today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Delhi Gate, Rajghat, IP flyover

Kisan ghat protest today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Delhi Gate, Rajghat, IP flyover

The demonstration, organised under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha," is being held to protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Kisan ghat protest today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Delhi Gate, Rajghat, IP flyover

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