/Kisan ghat protest today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Delhi Gate, Rajghat, IP flyover

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of a day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat" scheduled at Kisan Ghat from 8:30 am today, warning commuters of possible diversions and congestion on several key stretches in the national capital.
The demonstration, organised under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha," is being held to protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement.
Farmer leaders had earlier said participants from several states, including Punjab and Haryana, would take part in the gathering, with many travelling to Delhi by bus for the event.
According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be enforced as required at key junctions including Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2026
In view of the Demonstration/Protest/Rally at Kishan Ghat, New Delhi on 21.07.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed from 08:30 AM onwards on need basis.
Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome… pic.twitter.com/na6iMqdIhR
Motorists have also been advised to avoid Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road and the surrounding stretches, where traffic movement is expected to be disrupted due to the scale of the gathering.
The Traffic Police has urged commuters, especially those heading to the airport, railway stations or nearby areas, to plan their journeys in advance and account for possible delays. Motorists have also been advised to rely on navigation apps for real-time traffic updates and to consider alternate routes wherever possible.
The mahapanchayat comes amid heightened farmer mobilisation against the proposed trade deal, with the Haryana-Punjab interstate border at Shambhu reportedly sealed on Tuesday as farmers from Punjab set out for Delhi to join the demonstration.
The closure led to traffic disruptions on the National Highway and the Chandigarh-Rajpura highway, with farmer unions alleging the move was intended to prevent them from reaching the capital, an allegation Haryana authorities have not addressed in detail so far.
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