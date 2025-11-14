Kishanganj Election Result 2025: From the Kishanganj assembly seat, Congress candidate Md. Qamrul Hoda has secured a victory by bagging 89669 votes. He defeated the nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by a margin of 12794 votes. Sweety Singh polled 76875 votes.

Kishanganj is one of Bihar’s 38 districts and also functions as an assembly constituency, established back in 1951. The constituency covers the Kishanganj Municipality, portions of the Kishanganj Block, and the entire Pothia Block.

Politically, Kishanganj has a distinctive history: Muslim candidates have secured victory here 17 times. The last Hindu candidate to win the seat was Sushila Kapoor of the Praja Socialist Party, who won in 1967.

In terms of party dominance, the Congress has claimed the Kishanganj assembly seat ten times, followed by the RJD with three wins. Other parties that have won once each include the Praja Socialist Party, Swatantra Party, Lok Dal, Janata Party (Secular), Janata Dal, and AIMIM.