Kishanganj—India's first line of defence at the tri-junction

Kishanganj does not make the front page often. But in the calculus of Indian national security, few districts carry this much weight. It sits near the convergence point where India, Bangladesh, and Nepal meet — separated from Bangladesh by a narrow strip of West Bengal, but close enough to the tri-junction to define its strategic character. That convergence is not a detail. It is the strategic fact that defines everything about how Kishanganj should be treated and resourced as a border zone.

Close to Kishanganj runs the Siliguri Corridor, a strip of land barely 22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point that serves as the only overland connection between India's eight northeastern states and the rest of the country. Those states are home to almost 50 million people. Disrupt the corridor, and they are effectively cut off. That is not a hypothetical. It is a documented, live vulnerability, and Kishanganj sits at the western approaches to that corridor.

The threats here are not abstract. Cross-border infiltration. Drug and cattle smuggling. Movement of counterfeit currency. Organised networks that exploit every hour of poor visibility near the fence. The Border Security Force's operational records consistently place the India-Bangladesh border stretches near Kishanganj among the most active nationally for apprehensions and incidents. And yet the surveillance infrastructure does not match that threat profile.

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Not by a wide margin. Fixing that starts with technology. Drones deployed on rotating, unpredictable patrol routes. Fixed sensor arrays at known crossing points. CCTV grids feeding into a centralised real-time monitoring room. These systems do not rotate shifts, do not tire, and do not create the predictable gaps that human-only patrols inevitably leave. A tech-driven network gives security forces situational awareness as things happen rather than after they have already happened.

But hardware alone is not a security strategy. It is a component of one. The more durable piece is coordination. Right now, the BSF, the Sashastra Seema Bal, and local district police frequently operate in separate information channels. Intelligence the BSF collects near the Nepal border may not reach the district police unit responding near the Bangladesh line in time to matter. A unified inter-agency sharing mechanism, with a shared operational database and common communication protocols, turns overlapping mandates from a friction source into a genuine force multiplier.

Then there is the patrol architecture itself. Dedicated anti-infiltration units running on GPS-tracked, variable-schedule routes change the risk calculation entirely for anyone attempting a crossing. Predictability is a security liability. A patrol that can be timed and avoided is one that cannot deter. One that cannot be predicted actually can. India has built versions of this model before. The integration of surveillance technology and forward patrolling in parts of the Line of Control has produced measurable improvements in detection and interception rates. The same logic applies here, and the same level of investment is warranted.

The technology exists. The agencies are already on the ground. What has been missing is systematic deployment, genuine inter-agency coordination, and the consistent political will to treat this tri-junction as the front door it actually is.

A threat stopped at Kishanganj does not reach the corridor. A network broken at the border does not operate deeper in the northeast. The first line of defence determines how much pressure falls on everything behind it. It should be treated accordingly.