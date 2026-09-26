/Kishanganj viral video case: One arrested after clip surfaces showing harassment, police clarify facts

One suspect has been arrested by Kishanganj police, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to track down the other four suspects who harassed and interrogated a young woman within the 52 seconds in a viral video from near the Tulsia Halt railway station.
The case occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dighalbank police station and has been widely criticized on social media platforms after being compared to the latest incidents of harassment in Bihar.
The case was initially reported on social media as a case of severe molestation; however, it has now been clarified by the Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar that the video in question is actually 4-5 months old. According to investigators, the girl was visiting her friend with her sister when a mob of locals gathered around them and started interrogating both girls about their religious and family backgrounds.
While the video shows that the young man is holding hands with the girl and is interrogating her companion, it has been confirmed by the police that the case actually happened due to harassment.
Authorities registered a formal FIR based on the victim's complaint and launched overnight technical investigations. Police arrested a suspect named Shehzad, a resident of Jagir Dahibhat, following digital evidence tracking.
An active SIT is currently conducting raids across several locations to apprehend the remaining four suspects identified in the footage. SP Santosh Kumar urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information or online rumors while the investigation continues.
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