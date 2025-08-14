Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946082https://zeenews.india.com/india/kishtwar-cloudburst-j-k-cm-omar-abdullah-cancels-at-home-event-cultural-programmes-on-independence-day-2946082.html
NewsIndia
KISHTWAR

Kishtwar cloudburst: J-K CM Omar Abdullah Cancels 'At Home' Event, Cultural Programmes On Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled the "At Home" tea party and cultural programmes scheduled during Independence Day celebrations in the wake of the cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar. Chief Minister Abdullah said formal events, including his address and ceremonial march past, would be held as per schedule.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kishtwar cloudburst: J-K CM Omar Abdullah Cancels 'At Home' Event, Cultural Programmes On Independence DayA survivor of the flash flood. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled the "At Home" tea party and cultural programmes scheduled during Independence Day celebrations in the wake of the cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar. Chief Minister Abdullah said formal events, including his address and ceremonial march past, would be held as per schedule.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "In light of the tragedy caused by the cloud burst in Kishtwar I have taken the decision to cancel the “At Home” tea party tomorrow evening. We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned."

A massive cloudburst hit Chishoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, unleashing flash floods that caused extensive destruction and left several people feared missing.

The incident took place between 12 pm and 1 pm in the Chasoti area, the last motorable point on the route to the Machail Mata temple, amid a heavy gathering of devotees for the annual yatra. A sudden rush of water swept through parts of the village, damaging houses and infrastructure, and cutting off road access to remote locations.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK