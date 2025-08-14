Kishtwar cloudburst: J-K CM Omar Abdullah Cancels 'At Home' Event, Cultural Programmes On Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled the "At Home" tea party and cultural programmes scheduled during Independence Day celebrations in the wake of the cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar. Chief Minister Abdullah said formal events, including his address and ceremonial march past, would be held as per schedule.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "In light of the tragedy caused by the cloud burst in Kishtwar I have taken the decision to cancel the “At Home” tea party tomorrow evening. We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned."

A massive cloudburst hit Chishoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, unleashing flash floods that caused extensive destruction and left several people feared missing.

The incident took place between 12 pm and 1 pm in the Chasoti area, the last motorable point on the route to the Machail Mata temple, amid a heavy gathering of devotees for the annual yatra. A sudden rush of water swept through parts of the village, damaging houses and infrastructure, and cutting off road access to remote locations.