Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 60; Rescue Ops Continue For Hundreds Missing | Top Updates
The death toll from the devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district rose to 60 on Friday, as rescue operations intensified for a second consecutive day. The disaster struck along the Machail Mata Yatra route, sweeping away camps, structures, leaving hundreds unaccounted for.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district rose to 60 on Friday, as rescue operations intensified for a second consecutive day. The disaster struck along the Machail Mata Yatra route, sweeping away camps, structures, leaving hundreds unaccounted for.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the state on Independence Day from Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and called for a thorough investigation into the tragedy. He noted that weather warnings had been issued in advance, and stressed the importance of reviewing the official response to such alerts in order to prevent similar disasters in the future.
Widespread Damage and Rising Casualties
Flash floods triggered by the cloudburst devastated the village of Chositi, the last motorable point before the trek to the Machail Mata shrine. The area was packed with devotees attending the annual pilgrimage. The deluge flattened a makeshift market, a langar (community kitchen), and a security outpost, trapping many beneath rubble and debris.
Rescue workers have managed to pull out 167 injured individuals, of whom 38 are in critical condition. Officials fear the casualty count may rise, as many more remain missing and may be buried under mud and wreckage.
Also Read: 'There Was Sound Like Bomb': Survivors Recount Horror Of Kishtwar Flash Floods
Key Developments from the Kishtwar Tragedy:
- CM Omar Abdullah confirmed that 60 people had died and over 100 were injured as of Friday, following the cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday.
- With around 1,200 people, mostly pilgrims, gathered in Chositi for the Machail Mata Yatra, concerns remain that the number of victims could increase. BJP leader Sunil Sharma noted the scale of the gathering.
- In addition to makeshift camps and shops, the flash floods destroyed 16 residential homes and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles downstream.
- In response to the tragedy, the district administration cancelled Independence Day celebrations in Kishtwar, limiting the event to flag hoisting and the national anthem, with no cultural programmes or tea gatherings.
- Of the 46 bodies recovered so far, 21 have been identified, while efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining victims.
- A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the affected village on Friday, with two additional teams en route. The Indian Army deployed another column, and Rashtriya Rifles troops joined rescue efforts to bolster the operation.
- The exact number of missing remains is unknown, as communication lines are down. Mobile connectivity and electricity have been cut off, stranding hundreds in villages beyond the disaster zone.
- Adverse weather conditions continue to hinder relief efforts. Helicopter support has been grounded due to poor visibility, while multiple earthmovers are being used to clear massive boulders and uprooted trees blocking access.
- The J&K Police have placed the entire region on high alert, with emergency teams stationed across vulnerable areas. Control rooms and help desks have been activated to assist residents and pilgrims.
- Chositi, the village worst hit by the cloudburst, marks the final motorable point before the start of the Machail Mata Yatra, which began on 25 July and was scheduled to end on 5 September. The yatra has remained suspended for the second day.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv