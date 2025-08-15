Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 60; Rescue Ops Continue For Hundreds Missing | Top Updates

New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district rose to 60 on Friday, as rescue operations intensified for a second consecutive day. The disaster struck along the Machail Mata Yatra route, sweeping away camps, structures, leaving hundreds unaccounted for.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the state on Independence Day from Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and called for a thorough investigation into the tragedy. He noted that weather warnings had been issued in advance, and stressed the importance of reviewing the official response to such alerts in order to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Widespread Damage and Rising Casualties

Flash floods triggered by the cloudburst devastated the village of Chositi, the last motorable point before the trek to the Machail Mata shrine. The area was packed with devotees attending the annual pilgrimage. The deluge flattened a makeshift market, a langar (community kitchen), and a security outpost, trapping many beneath rubble and debris.

Rescue workers have managed to pull out 167 injured individuals, of whom 38 are in critical condition. Officials fear the casualty count may rise, as many more remain missing and may be buried under mud and wreckage.

Key Developments from the Kishtwar Tragedy: