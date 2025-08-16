JAW-DROPPING Footage: Kishtwar Cloudburst Unleashes Deadly Flash Floods On Camera | VIDEOS

A catastrophic cloudburst that hit Chishoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has triggered life-threatening flash floods, resulting in unprecedented loss of life and damage on a large scale. Terrifying clips on social media show the moment of devastation caused by the deluge as Machail Mata Yatra pilgrims fled for their lives with pandemonium and cries.

The devastating cloudburst and resulting flash floods have washed away houses, temporary shelters, and scores of vehicles. Though an early estimate was that there were a large number of casualties, the death toll has now reached at least 60, with over 100 persons injured. Heart-tugging, families have accounted for 75 people missing, and local witnesses dread that hundreds more could have been carried away by the flash flood or trapped in debris, including huge boulders and logs.

Yesterday's flash flood of Chashoti village (Kishtwar) pic.twitter.com/VxuMjbbDXS — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 15, 2025

Among the confirmed dead are two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO).

Ground-level videos, some of which are taken in close-up, reveal the fury of the flash floods, with water raging tumultuously, uprooting trees, and destroying everything in its wake. One unverified video uploaded by Jammu Links depicts individuals desperately abandoning their cars as water engulfs the scene.

Harrowing Survivor Accounts And Extensive Damage

Survivors at the district hospital shared their traumatic experiences. One of the injured survivors, Putul, narrated thus: "The whole mountain collapsed, and we couldn't make out what happened. there was chaos everywhere." Another survivor, Rakesh Sharma, remembered, "We were just going to cross the road when a loud commotion happened. debris pinned me against something, and I fell, and then I was buried." Both survivors were upset about losing family members and the sheer magnitude of the tragedy.

Caught on camera the moment cloudburst led to flash floods in Chashoti village of Kishtwar on Thursday. 60 killed, over 200+ missing. Rescue Ops underway. pic.twitter.com/06JAr2VEQt — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) August 15, 2025

The flash floods have inflicted widespread damage, affecting at least 16 residential homes and government offices, three temples, four watermills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles.

Rescue Efforts And Official Response

Rescue efforts are underway in full force, with workers working around the clock to find survivors and retrieve dead bodies. Authorities say 167 individuals have been rescued from under rubble, with 38 of them being serious. To facilitate operations, rescue teams developed a temporary bridge to reach isolated areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the dismal situation. PM Modi condemned it and pledged complete support from the Centre, reiterating that "there will be no shortage of assistance." Prime Minister Modi also offered solidarity to victims of recent natural disasters in various parts of the country, including the Kishtwar tragedy, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

