Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019682https://zeenews.india.com/india//kishtwar-encounter-indian-army-neutralises-third-jem-terrorist-operation-trashi-i-3019682.html
NewsIndiaThird Jaish terrorist neutralised in Kishtwar encounter, says Indian Army
KISHTWAR ENCOUNTER

Third Jaish terrorist neutralised in Kishtwar encounter, says Indian Army

Indian Army's White Knight Corps neutralised the third Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in the Kishtwar encounter during Operation Trashi-I. Weapons and other material were recovered in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Third Jaish terrorist neutralised in Kishtwar encounter, says Indian ArmyRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Security forces on Sunday neutralised a third terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the Indian Army said.

In an official statement, the Army’s White Knight Corps said that troops of CIF (D) under the White Knight Corps carried out the operation jointly with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF as part of ongoing counter-terror efforts.

In a post on X, Indian Army's White Knight Corps said, "In continued operations under Op Trashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) White Knight Corps, in coordination with J&K Police and CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered." 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Axar Patel dropped vs South Africa Super 8 clash
Vice-captain Axar Patel dropped for India’s crucial Super 8 vs SA; SKY Reacts
Shah Rukh Khan
'Maine Shah Rukh ko ek kahani bheji hui hai,' reveals Vishal Bhardwaj as he lo
Season Change Health Tips
7 common mistakes you must avoid when winter turns into summer
Technology
Meta and WhatsApp challenge CCI Rs 213 crore penalty; Supreme Court to decide
Kaveri Engine
Setbacks to surge: With afterburner leap, Kaveri inches closer to combat role
Pakistan
Weak growth, fractious polity pose hurdle for Pakistan
Pakistan vs New Zealand washout
Super 8 drama: Pakistan’s semifinal race tightens following abandoned match
Mohsin Naqvi Bangladesh WC boycott politics
Mohsin Naqvi's dirty politics behind Bangladesh’s WC boycott exposed
Mysterious Places
Earth’s unexplained locations where science has little to no answers | Check
India A Women
India A women outclass Bangladesh to lift ACC women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars