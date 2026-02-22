Third Jaish terrorist neutralised in Kishtwar encounter, says Indian Army

Security forces on Sunday neutralised a third terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the Indian Army said.

In an official statement, the Army’s White Knight Corps said that troops of CIF (D) under the White Knight Corps carried out the operation jointly with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF as part of ongoing counter-terror efforts.

In a post on X, Indian Army's White Knight Corps said, "In continued operations under Op Trashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) White Knight Corps, in coordination with J&K Police and CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered."

(This is a developing story.)