Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946165https://zeenews.india.com/india/kishtwar-tragedy-flash-floods-hit-machail-mata-pilgrims-at-langar-what-we-know-about-cloudburst-disaster-2946165.html
NewsIndia
KISHTWAR CLOUDBURST

Kishtwar Tragedy: Flash Floods Hit Machail Mata Pilgrims At Langar, What We Know About Cloudburst Disaster?

A devastating cloudburst hits Kishtwar, sweeping away Machail Mata pilgrims at a langar site. At least 37 dead, over 100 injured as relentless rain hinders rescue efforts

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 09:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kishtwar Tragedy: Flash Floods Hit Machail Mata Pilgrims At Langar, What We Know About Cloudburst Disaster?Rescue operations are underway in Chositi village after a cloudburst wreaks havoc, causing landslides in Kishtwar. (PHOTO: IANS)

A devastating cloudburst caused flash floods in Kishtwar district on Thursday, engulfing pilgrims who had assembled for a community meal (langar) at Chasoti village, a vital halt on the Machail Mata pilgrimage trail. At least 37 have been confirmed dead, and the death toll is likely to increase as rescue work is hindered by relentless heavy rain.

Pilgrims Swept Away In Deluge At Langar Site

A large number of devotees were gathering food from a langar near the bank of a rivulet in Chasoti when the sudden flood came. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma confirmed the death toll, saying that more than 100 people have been injured, and more than 60 people have so far been rescued. "The deluge hit a community kitchen made for the pilgrims where 100 to 150 pilgrims were sitting for food," an official said.

Chasoti village is the last motorable point of the trip to the holy Machail Mata Mandir, and an 8.5-km walk to the temple, situated at 9,500 feet, starts from here.

Uninterrupted Rain Fouls Rescue Operation

The cloudburst, which lasted from 12 PM to 1 PM, released more than 100mm of rain in a single hour – a cloudburst definition by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is well known that downpours of such magnitude are responsible for triggering floods, landslides, and extensive destruction, particularly in the mountainous areas during the monsoon season.

Rescue workers are fighting difficult conditions, with continuous rain complicating the effort to find those remaining trapped and bring out more bodies.

Peak Pilgrimage Season Increases Vulnerability

The annual Machail Mata pilgrimage starting July 25 has already registered more than 130,000 pilgrims. This weekend was supposed to see a massive influx of pilgrims, coinciding with the first Bhadon or Bhadoon Sankranti (August 15 or 16). On this propitious day, pilgrims from all over Paddar congregate outside the Chandi Mata temple in Machail to pray. The increased number of pilgrims at the vulnerable spots like Chasoti unfortunately escalated the magnitude of the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Kishtwar cloudburst: J-K CM Omar Abdullah Cancels 'At Home' Event, Cultural Programmes On Independence Day

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK