Kishtwar Tragedy: Flash Floods Hit Machail Mata Pilgrims At Langar, What We Know About Cloudburst Disaster?

A devastating cloudburst caused flash floods in Kishtwar district on Thursday, engulfing pilgrims who had assembled for a community meal (langar) at Chasoti village, a vital halt on the Machail Mata pilgrimage trail. At least 37 have been confirmed dead, and the death toll is likely to increase as rescue work is hindered by relentless heavy rain.

Pilgrims Swept Away In Deluge At Langar Site

A large number of devotees were gathering food from a langar near the bank of a rivulet in Chasoti when the sudden flood came. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma confirmed the death toll, saying that more than 100 people have been injured, and more than 60 people have so far been rescued. "The deluge hit a community kitchen made for the pilgrims where 100 to 150 pilgrims were sitting for food," an official said.

Chasoti village is the last motorable point of the trip to the holy Machail Mata Mandir, and an 8.5-km walk to the temple, situated at 9,500 feet, starts from here.

Uninterrupted Rain Fouls Rescue Operation

The cloudburst, which lasted from 12 PM to 1 PM, released more than 100mm of rain in a single hour – a cloudburst definition by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is well known that downpours of such magnitude are responsible for triggering floods, landslides, and extensive destruction, particularly in the mountainous areas during the monsoon season.

Rescue workers are fighting difficult conditions, with continuous rain complicating the effort to find those remaining trapped and bring out more bodies.

Peak Pilgrimage Season Increases Vulnerability

The annual Machail Mata pilgrimage starting July 25 has already registered more than 130,000 pilgrims. This weekend was supposed to see a massive influx of pilgrims, coinciding with the first Bhadon or Bhadoon Sankranti (August 15 or 16). On this propitious day, pilgrims from all over Paddar congregate outside the Chandi Mata temple in Machail to pray. The increased number of pilgrims at the vulnerable spots like Chasoti unfortunately escalated the magnitude of the tragedy.

